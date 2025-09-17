Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Baltimore Boasts Its Hometown Pride With A Weekend Of Sports And Culture Baltimore’s sports scene and vibrant culture remain unmatched, no matter what the critics say.







Fresh off Labor Day weekend, Baltimore buzzed with hometown pride as a string of sports events brought the city together to celebrate its one-of-a-kind culture. From the rise of Baltimore Peninsula led by Under Armour, to dirt bike culture taking center stage, and the Ying Yang Twins rocking a Ravens watch party, a weekend of sports and good food in Charm City showed the magic that happens when culture and community collide.

The three-day, sports-filled weekend began Sept. 5 with the Orioles’ showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading into HBCU Night at Oriole Park the following day. The excitement continued with the Maryland Cycling Classic on Sept. 6, a world-class event that drew global attention. On Sept. 7, Gov. Wes Moore joined fans at the Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever matchup, before football enthusiasts packed M&T Bank Stadium for a Ravens watch party that ended in a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.

These moments gave a firsthand look at how deeply sports fuel Baltimore’s vibrant culture.

A stay at Roost Baltimore, the city’s first high-design extended-stay hotel, offered the perfect backdrop to experience Charm City’s deep love of sports and rich history. Located in the growing Baltimore Peninsula, the development is driving equitable economic growth in South Baltimore. Spanning 235 acres, the area is home to more than 500 families and provides jobs for over 2,000 people through employers such as Under Armour, CFG Bank, Bar Vegan, and the Baltimore Ravens.

As a Baltimore native, Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole Hayes embraced the opportunity to invest in her hometown by opening a Bar Vegan in Rye Street Market. She joins other newcomers, such as Urbano Mexican Fare and Live-K Karaoke Bar, adding to the area’s diverse food scene and highlighting its potential for continued growth.

“Baltimore Peninsula is more than just a neighborhood, it’s a place where diversity is celebrated, opportunities abound, and everyone is welcome,” Claudia Jolin, executive director of the Baltimore Peninsula Partnership, said in the 2025 impact report.

Dinner at Rye Street Tavern came with the company of two Baltimore icons whose creative work in the arts continues to amplify Black culture. D. Watkins, an award-winning journalist, best-selling author, and Gordon Parks Fellow, has transformed his gift for words into a thriving career. From writing episodes of HBO’s The Wire and We Own This City to co-authoring Carmelo Anthony’s bestselling memoir, Watkins continues to leave his mark while staying true to his East Baltimore roots. His latest work will see him reimagine Anthony’s memoir into the House of Melo exhibit coming to Baltimore’s Central Library on Oct. 25.

Devin Allen rose to national prominence when his photo of the Black Lives Matter protests after Freddie Gray’s death landed on the cover of TIME magazine. The moment not only marked a turning point in his journey as a photographer and storyteller but also inspired grassroots efforts to invest back into his community, including a $25,000 donation from Russell Simmons in Gray’s honor.

With Baltimore always at the heart of his work, Allen went on to collaborate with Under Armour on visual campaigns that highlight the city’s Black excellence. From securing donated cameras for local schools to directing campaigns featuring talent from Baltimore’s dance scene, Allen is dedicated to giving back to the city that shaped him. His latest project, BALTIMORE, captures a decade of the city’s Black community and their fight for racial justice through his lens as a native.

Water taxis from the Peninsula harbor offered a scenic ride to the historic charm of Fells Point. Chris Riehl of Rent-A-Tour indulged my inner social studies nerd with a captivating journey through Baltimore’s history, taking me from the very spot where Francis Scott Key penned the national anthem to an up-close look at the remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its 2024 collapse. Riehl also touched on Baltimore’s deep ties to Black history, including being where the first lunch counter sit-in in 1955 took place, helping to spark the broader Civil Rights Movement, which Thurgood Marshall, a Baltimore native, served as a central figure.

A visit to Fells Point means stepping into one of Baltimore’s oldest waterfront neighborhoods, dating back to the 1700s, when it was a thriving hub for shipbuilding and trade. Its cobblestone streets, centuries-old rowhouses, and historic pubs preserve the charm of a colonial port town, while trendy shops, seafood restaurants, and lively music venues bring a modern energy. Whether savoring fresh seafood, browsing unique boutiques, or visiting the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park, there’s plenty to enjoy in this iconic district.

Over lunch at Prima Dopa Cucina, Baltimore native DJ Mighty Mark reflected on his rise from SoundCloud—where listeners first embraced his unique blend of Baltimore Club Music and mainstream hits—to becoming a platinum-certified producer and DJ, now serving as the official house DJ for the Orioles at Oriole Park. His electrifying sound fuels the game-day energy, helping set the tone for the team’s Sept. 5 victory over the Dodgers.

The next day, the Maryland Cycling Classic brought elite cyclists from around the world to Baltimore, racing on challenging courses that highlighted the city’s historic landmarks. Beyond showcasing world-class competition, the event promotes healthy living while supporting community and charitable initiatives.

Olympic cyclist Nelson Beasley Vails served as the event’s ambassador, expressing his pride and optimism that the Classic will help create more opportunities for safer cycling across Baltimore. A New York native, Beasley made history at the 1984 Summer Olympics as the first African American and the first person of African descent to win an Olympic medal in cycling.

Now, he hopes the Classic will “build the motivation for the community to get out more often and try to exercise,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I am working with an organization called People for Bikes, and we are trying to make the infrastructure a lot easier because Baltimore has a lot of work to be done to make it a little safer for cyclists and for the kids to be able to ride their bikes for school as well.”

One standout cause was B360, a Baltimore-based organization that uses dirt bike culture to break cycles of poverty, disrupt the prison pipeline, and build stronger communities. Youth from B360 energized the race by performing stunts on dirt bikes and four-wheelers, handing out merchandise, and giving spectators a powerful glimpse of how Baltimore uplifts its young riders.

The Ravens watch party on Sept. 7 was the perfect finale to a weekend celebrating Baltimore’s sports and culture. At M&T Bank Stadium, the Ying Yang Twins brought the crowd to life with a high-energy set of their classic hits. At the same time, fans also enjoyed an exclusive preview of the new luxury suite for season pass holders, featuring artwork honoring Edgar Allan Poe and jerseys from the Ravens’ two Super Bowl wins.

All weekend long, the energy was electric, the food never missed, and as a solo traveler, I felt safe, even as the president threatens to deploy the National Guard in Charm City. What I witnessed was Baltimore at its core: passionate, resilient, diverse, and full of heart.

