Bam Adebayo Scores 83—Second-Most Points in NBA History—In Miami Heat Victory

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo broke several records in scoring 83 points against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Adebayo passed Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in Jan. 2006. Adebayo’s accomplishment is only surpassed by that of NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points while playing for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

Even better, the Heat clobbered the woeful Wizards, 150-129.

Along with his 83 points, Adebayo pulled down nine rebounds, dished out three assists, had two steals, and blocked two shots. He doubled his previous scoring high, which was 41 points.

He surpassed his previous career high in the first half.

NBA.com reported that Adebayo ended the game 20-for-43 from the field, 36-for-43 from the foul line, and 7-for-22 from 3-point land.

Along with the Heat player emerging in second place for most points scored, he set records for most free throws made and attempted. He attempted more free throws than the previous holder, Dwight Howard, who attempted 39 free throws twice in his career. And he took over the record of most free throws made in a contest, which Chamberlain and Adrian Dantley, another Hall of FDamer, previously held (28).

He also easily broke the Heat’s record for a highest-scoring game, LeBron James, who scored 61 points in 2014.

According to ESPN, Adebayo netted several other achievements. He is the first NBA player to make 25 free throws and five 3-pointers in a game. Along with Chamberlain, he is the only players n NBA history to make 20 field goals and 25 free throws in a game. Adebayo is also the first player with a 60-point game this season.

