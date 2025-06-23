LeBron James And Kobe Bryant Autographed Patches Auction For $1.16M

The listing for the item stated: “Two of the most iconic players in NBA history, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, have placed blue ink on-card signatures on the cardfront of this unbelievably prestigious Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual NBA Logo Autographed Patches collectible. The card features a pair of multicolored game-used NBA “Logoman” logo patches. Since their first mainstream emergence in the “Logo Mania” insert set within the 2002-03 Upper Deck basketball production, Logoman patch cards consistently rank as the most sought-after chase cards in any issue wherein they are featured.”

With the price tag of $1.16 million, it fell short of another James/Bryant card on the auction block in 2022. Goldin Auctions sold a 2006 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection featuring James and Bryant, along with Michael Jordan, for $1.68 million on Aug. 6, 2022.

Both basketball players have left their mark on the NBA and played with the Lakers, a franchise with 18 championships.

Bryant’s life was cut short when the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020. He was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

James, who will be in the Hall of Fame five years after he leaves the basketball court for good, is the record holder for most points scored and the only player to surpass 39,000 points in the league.

