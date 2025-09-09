Thieves Smash-And-Grab Jewelry Store, Attack Triggers Stroke In Elderly Owner

An elderly owner of a jewelry store in San Jose, California, was attacked and suffered a stroke as thieves broke into his store in a smash-and-grab armed robbery.

A surveillance video was posted to social media by an X user showing the moment a gang of robbers crashed into the store. The incident took place Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at Kim Hung Jewelry, according to the author’s post.

The video camera aimed at the entrance to the store captured a vehicle backing into the front door, smashing the doors and front of the store. Several people were shown in the footage rushing into the jewelry shop and instructing everyone “to get the f**k down,” as two employees, including the elderly man, reacted in shock to the action. The elderly man was seen without a shirt as he yelled at the thieves while they smashed cases and took items from the store.

As the group moved closer to the 88-year-old shop owner, one man had smashed the case the victim was standing behind, and another thief rushed behind the store counter and shoved the shop owner to the ground. As the victim lied on the floor, the robbers, wearing masks and hats, continued to grab whatever items they could, while destroying the store. Within seconds, as car horns can be heard outside, and the thieves took what they could as they exited the jewelry store.

My friend’s 88-year-old uncle’s San Jose Jewelry Store was robbed on Fri, 9/5, at 2pm. They ran a truck through the store and then pushed him down. He was injured by broken glass and then had a stroke. @MattMahanSJ, you’ve done a lot for SJ, but still more criminals to be locked up. pic.twitter.com/5eSRaCVKo2 — Moore On The Street (@Chris_Moore4Sup) September 6, 2025 The store has been in business for over 40 years.

The San Fransciso Chronicle reported that the San Jose Police Department confirmed that the “armed robbery” is being investigated and that the thieves are “unidentified and remain at large.” No other information was revealed, but the department has asked that if anyone has any info regarding the incident, they reach out to the robbery unit at sjpdrobbery@sanjoseca.gov.

