Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jalen Hurts Discusses Joining President Barack Obama On Pennsylvania Golf Course







The former President of the United States had some company with him while playing golf earlier this week. Joining former President Barack Obama on the golf course this week in Pennsylvania was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and team owner Jeffrey Lurie. Hurts revealed during a press conference that, although he didn’t get to play with the president, he warned that “his day will come.”

According to AL.com, President Obama was at the Merion Golf Club on Oct. 29 with the Eagles players and the owner. Hurts was on the golf course but could not play due to a contract clause preventing him from doing so. He admitted that he and the former president engaged in some trash talk; he told Obama that his day would eventually come for them to compete on the green.

He said that Obama was “kind of like an uncle figure out there. President Obama, all-time leader. A great presence. I guess the word is down-to-earth. I can only imagine that lifestyle and the different things that come with that, but nonetheless, to see him out there enjoying himself and talking a little trash; that was cool. I told him he didn’t want these problems just yet. I told him I can’t golf right now. By contract, I can’t golf. But his day will come.”

Jalen Hurts says he did not actually golf yesterday with former President Obama, Saquon Barkley, and Jeff Lurie. Jalen hung with the group the whole time. He says it’s in his contract that he can’t golf. Saquon says it was one of the coolest experiences of his life pic.twitter.com/OJGFpG3wKQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 30, 2024

According to U.S. News & World Report, Hurts teammate Barkley did play. He commented on the experience.

“It was probably one of the coolest experiences I’ve had in my life,” Barkley said. “Very personable. He’s awesome, to be honest. I got to spend about four or five hours with him and was able to do something I love to do, play golf.”

