Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Proposes To Girlfriend Bryonna Burrows, She Accepts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one step closer to marriage. It was recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

According to Essence, the pair confirmed the news on Sept. 13 after Burrows was spotted with a ring at the last Eagles game in a social media post.

The media outlet was given exclusive photos of the occasion after the NFL player recently asked for her hand in marriage. The couple officially went public when they were seen together on the football field after the Eagles took the NFC Championship in January 2023.

In an interview with Essence last year, Hurts publicly ‘claimed‘ Burrows, and although they weren’t engaged, he stated that he was “spoken for.”

“I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for.”

“I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

It was big news among the media when Hurts brought Burrows as his date when he was honored at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 24. Hurts was listed as a rising leader in 2023 as part of the Time100 Next’s Phenoms list.

Burrows, who obtained an M.B.A. at her alma mater, the University of Alabama, works as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM.

After Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023 (although the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs), he signed a contract that, at the time, made him the NFL’s highest-paid player. He inked a $255M five-year contract extension, of which $179.3 million is guaranteed, which averages out to $51 million annually.

