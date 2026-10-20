(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Politics by Selena Hill Barack Obama To Join Keisha Lance Bottoms And Sen. Ossoff At Atlanta Rally The upcoming rally brings national political attention to Georgia.







Former President Barack Obama is heading to Atlanta to join U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms for a campaign rally that puts a spotlight on Georgia’s political leadership and economic priorities ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The “United for Georgia Rally,” scheduled for Oct. 28, will feature Democratic candidates running across the state ballot. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, admission will be first-come, first-served, and attendees must register online. Registration does not guarantee entry or seating, while venue and parking instructions will be sent to registered guests 24 hours before the event.

Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s former mayor, has emphasized affordability in her gubernatorial campaign race to succeed GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. Her proposals include expanding Medicaid, strengthening rural hospitals, allowing communities to eliminate grocery taxes and guaranteeing pre-K for every 4-year-old. The proposals touch on issues that can affect workers’ financial stability, family budgets, and employers’ ability to recruit and retain talent.

Ossoff, meanwhile, has highlighted rising household expenses as a campaign issue as he seeks to defend his Senate seat against Republican Congressman Mike Collins. At a recent rally in Cobb County, the Democratic leader criticized the increasing cost of everyday necessities and healthcare, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Obama’s appearance adds national visibility to the candidates’ campaigns as both parties compete for support in a state with significant influence over the balance of power in Washington and the direction of state government. The rally is scheduled less than a week before Election Day.

The event follows President Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, alongside Collins and GOP gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson. Vice President JD Vance also visited Atlanta last week to support the Republican ticket, while former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to campaign in Georgia later this month.

Beyond the campaign trail, the election carries implications for Georgia’s business community, including entrepreneurs, small-business owners, workers and companies weighing investment decisions in the state. Economic policy, from taxes and healthcare costs to labor conditions and the cost of operating a business, can influence household spending, hiring and the environment in which companies grow.

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