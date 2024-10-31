Women by Stacy Jackson Carol Dunn Pushes Barking Owl Mission Forward As New Managing Director The longtime music professional will lead the day-to-day duties at Barking Owl, which partners with big names like Apple and the GRAMMYs.







Longtime entertainment professional Carol Dunn is the new managing director of Barking Owl, the trusted audio partner of the greatest ad agencies, brands and production companies across the world.

The award-winning music, audio post-production and sonic branding company announced Dunn’s new position in July. “…This move to Barking Owl is the deliberate, exac ting manifestati on of my hard work, sacrifice and dedicated 26-year love affair with music placement,” Dunn said in a press release. As Managing Director, she works closely with Barking Owl’s Creative Director, Johanna Cranitch, and Chief Executive Officer, Kirkland Alexander Lynch, to introduce new opportunities that will stimulate new growth for the agency and its brand partners.

Dedicated to continue the success the company has seen over the past decade, Dunn assumes the duties formerly performed by company founder Kelly Bayett. The Barking Owl founder said that stepping back from the company, into an advisory role, made room to finally work together with Dunn, who she’s been a huge fan of for decades. Boasting a portfolio of projects with big names like Megan Thee Stallion, Adidas, the GRAMMY Awards and more, Bayett is confident that the new Managing Director will push the company further ahead than ever before. “She not only has incredible taste, but her level of professionalism and understanding of the industry is unmatched,” Bayett said. “We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to add her to our parliament.”

Dunn brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role with Barking Owl as she continues her over 30-year career in the entertainment industry. Her range of skills, according to LinkedIn, includes: music supervision, licensing, music production and entertainment, business development, sales, marketing and branding, diversity and inclusion advocate, and culture and talent manager. In her previous role as West Coast Executive Producer for a leading music house, she managed creative projects and audio productions for film and television. She has produced projects for popular brands like Nike, Doritos, Samsung, and Uber. She was the former Head of TV & Film at Capitol Records and has contributed to soundtracks for films including Boogie Nights, Baz Lurhmann’s Romeo + Juliet, and the two Rugrats movies.

With over 15,000 square feet of audio production studios throughout New York City and Los Angeles, Barking Owl was named Sound Company of the Year at Ciclope 2024. The company shouted Dunn out for her July honor as London International Awards’ 2024 Music & Sound Jury President.

Tour the Barking Owl offices on the company’s YouTube channel.

