New Study Raises Awareness On Barriers Black Families Face In Receiving Mental Health Care Black families face significant barriers that prevent access to mental health care







A new study is looking to spark broader conversations about the ongoing efforts needed to make mental health care more accessible for Black families and youth in the U.S.

The Child Mind Institute, in collaboration with the Steve Fund, reently released findings from the Mental Health Support for Black Families study, which highlights the attitudes toward mental health care within the Black community and reveals major barriers Black Americans face in accessing quality care. By surveying 1,000 Black parents who sought mental health care for their children and 500 young adults ages 18–24 who sought care for themselves, researchers uncovered the deep impact that racism and discrimination have on the mental health of Black youth and young adults.

“Our mental health care system must acknowledge its shortcomings and failings to effectively support Black communities across the country,” said Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, Founding President and Medical Director of the Child Mind Institute. “Our findings reveal significant disparities and barriers to care, underscoring the need for targeted interventions.”

Survey participants identified as Black/African American, Afro-Latino, Afro-Caribbean, African immigrants, and other members of the African diaspora living in the U.S. They completed questionnaires detailing their experiences and the challenges they faced when seeking mental health care.

Key findings highlight the feelings and preferences Black families and youth have about mental health and seeking treatment. While more than three-quarters of both parents and young adults shared a generally positive view of mental health care and professionals, half of the respondents voiced concern that providers are too quick to prescribe medication to children and young adults.

Nearly half (46%) of both groups were concerned about the stigma surrounding mental health disorders and its negative effects. However, parents (28%) were less likely to be discouraged from seeking treatment for their children compared to young adults (42%) seeking care for themselves.

About half of both parents and young adults reported that white and non-Black mental health professionals often misunderstand or downplay the impact of racism on mental health when providing treatment. Respondents also reported their children facing an average of three mental health challenges, but noted they often didn’t receive treatment for all the issues they identified, highlighting significant gaps in mental health care.

Anxiety and depression were the most frequently reported mental health challenges among both groups, with young adults reporting higher rates of anxiety (69% vs. 46%) and depression (62% vs. 28%) than parents. When seeking treatment, common barriers included high costs, limited insurance coverage, long waitlists, and a shortage of local mental health providers.

To tackle these challenges, researchers recommend making care more affordable with subsidies, expanding telehealth access, increasing school-based mental health programs, and normalizing mental health conversations to reduce stigma within Black communities.

“These findings reveal a mental health system that is failing to meet the needs of Black families and young adults,” said Stephanie Bell-Rose, President and CEO of the Steve Fund. “From financial barriers to cultural misunderstandings in treatment, we’re seeing the same systemic failures whether in homes or on college campuses. This demands immediate, coordinated action.”

