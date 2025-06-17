Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kyrie Irving Discusses Mental Health, Advises Others To Pursue Help, Check In On Others 'Check in on your loved ones. Check on their mental health. Check on their spiritual health. Check in on them.'







During a recent livestream, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving admitted to struggling with his mental health.

Discussing one’s mental health has been, particularly for Black men, a good thing that’s been trending lately. With people like Irving talking about it openly, it’s no longer considered taboo.

“I’m at my house watching the Finals going on. I’m recovering from my ACL injury. I could be bogged down. I could be depressed in a way where I don’t want to share this with you guys. But this is the raw, unfiltered, uncut stuff that you guys are going to get because you deserve it,” Irving said.

After admitting that he’s allowed others to spin the narrative, he said that, at times, he has permitted people to get in his head and has taken the wrong advice. They violated his spiritual boundaries, which led to a spiral of emotions for him.

He advised people not to go at it alone and to check in on others.

“Please, please, don’t stay quiet. Please don’t go on your shell. I just wanted to take this time to let you know that I care. Anybody in the chat, please, please reach out to your loved ones. Check-in on your loved ones. Check on their mental health. Check on their spiritual health. Check in on them.”

Kyrie Irving on Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month: “I’m watching the Finals, recovering from my ACL injury—I could be bogged down or depressed. But I’m sharing this unfiltered because you deserve it. I let people spin narratives, get into my head, violate my spiritual… pic.twitter.com/mYlhkI3mLE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 15, 2025

Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury and is expected to return next season for the Mavericks.

