‘KNIGGA’ Caps Are Now Available After White College Football Rookie Announces Sale

A freshman college football player, Noah Knigga, may be a good player, but has gotten more recognition because of his last name, and he is now capitalizing on it even more by selling baseball caps with just his last name in block letters, KNIGGA.

Knigga is a first-year player for the Eastern Michigan University football team at the linebacker position. Most people who may have heard of him, outside of his native hometown of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, were introduced to him because of his last name, or at least, the spelling of it. Although he has spoken publicly of the correct pronunciation of his last name, which is Ka-Nay-Guh, many people, due to the widely known racial slur, interpret that the football player’s last name is pronounced the same way as n**ga.

However, it seemingly does not matter to him, knowing that many people mispronounce his last name. The freshman linebacker has decided to use his last name to capitalize on it. He announced the sale of the merchandise on his social media platform.

Been working on something special! 👀

Go get your Noah Knigga Hat NOW! @HOOD_HAT https://t.co/UspbYsCJro pic.twitter.com/f6cVbVRlZs — Noah Knigga (@KniggaNoah) August 10, 2025

The “KNIGGA 10 DAD” baseball cap is being sold for $49.

“CELEBRATING THE LAUNCH OF NOAH KNIGGA’S COLLEGIATE CAREER AS A STUDENT-ATHLETE AT EMU,” reads a description on the website where the item can be purchased.

The reaction to the merchandise being sold reveals what many people think about the supposed audacity of spreading the misconception that some may interpret, as opposed to simply supporting the football player. Some of the posts are a mix of amazement and shock, with funny reactions and people not believing someone would sell a baseball cap seemingly referencing the “hood” version of the racial epithet.

oh yeah y’all wildin — Kyrgio (@KyrgioNFT) August 11, 2025

this ain’t gonna end well, someone isn’t gonna recognize the last name and is gonna beat the piss out of someone — Kyle (@DFS_KyleS) August 10, 2025

Somebody gon wear this hat and somebody aint gon be in on joke and get knocked iut pic.twitter.com/KhlhjEYyoZ — TAPPED IN: GANGSTABOB (@GANGSTAB0BB) August 11, 2025

The sale of the cap has just started, but based on some people’s response to the merchandise, it may become a sold-out item.

