Former Football Player Greg Brooks Jr. Gets Good News In Lawsuit Against LSU

On June 16, Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts ruled that a hospital must hand over medical records to former LSU football player Greg Brooks Jr. about the surgeon who operated on him, the LSU Reveille reports.

Brooks is suing LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center (LSU Athletics’ sports medicine partner) after a brain tumor operation left him permanently disabled in September 2023. The motion to dismiss a subpoena against the NeuroMedical Center was denied by Foxworth-Roberts.

The records must be produced within 30 days.

Brooks’ legal team is questioning the qualifications of Dr. Brandon Gaynor, who performed the surgery on Brooks. The NeuroMedical Center is not a party in the lawsuit, but Gaynor oversaw Brooks’ procedure at OLOL. The NeuroMedical Center claimed that Gaynor’s records were not related to Brooks’ case and that the records could be obtained in other ways.

The former football player, who is in a wheelchair and learning how to talk, write, and eat again, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September 2023. He had just started his second season at LSU.

Brooks claims LSU’s athletic training staff did not properly treat him before the diagnosis. At the time, he was suffering from clear neurological symptoms like dizziness, headache, and nausea. However, the training staff diagnosed him with vertigo without having Brooks see the team doctors while still having him compete.

While in surgery, Brooks suffered multiple seizures due to mistakes made by Gaynor, according to the lawsuit.

All parties are slated to return to court on Sept. 2 so the court can review the documents produced by the NeuroMedical Center to see which are admissible. On Sept. 8, the court will consider a motion to compel Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to produce certain records.

