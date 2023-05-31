Aoki Lee Simmons Graduates With An Ivy League Degree From Harvard U

Aoki Lee Simmons is now a Harvard University grad!

The youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons turned her tassel and graduated at the tender age of 20, AfroTech reports. She walked across the stage with a bachelor of arts degree with a concentration in classics after starting her collegiate career at just 16 years old.

The young scholar posted some pictures with a touching caption honoring the women in her life on Instagram.

“The women who could not always get their degrees right away but who made damn sure we got ours, This one’s for you,” Simmons wrote. “I must dedicate this degree to all the leading ladies in my life, because who am I If not their daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend? Who am I without who came before and beside? We go TOGETHER. Women, period.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aokiii🧿⛅️ (@aokileesimmons)

Her mother, grandmother, and big sister, Ming Lee Simmons, who graduated from New York University last week, according to People, attended the ceremony. Kimora expressed the pride she felt toward her daughter’s accomplishments all while being a full-time model. “Mama loves you soooo much my brainy beauty!,” she wrote on Instagram. “These are hard- fought tears anyone who knows us will know!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons (@kimoraleesimmons)

The new Ivy League grad seems to be excited for the future and previewed what’s coming next.

“I’ll be in New York modeling, writing and working at my mom’s company,” Simmons said. “There are so many projects that I can’t wait to dive into, but it will be nice to take a breath!”

Her mom may have other plans for her up her sleeve.

“It’s nice to have a Harvard grad in the family, but it might be nice to have an attorney, too,” the Baby Phat founder said. “I’ve promised myself I’ll wait at least a week before I start gently nudging her in that direction, though.”