Oop! Former Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Blocks Simone Biles

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles said she was blocked on social media by former teammate MyKayla Skinner, and Biles’ current teammate Jordan Chiles has confirmed the beef all in one Instagram story.

“Oop, I’ve been blocked,” Biles posted to her X feed on July 31, without naming anyone. Chiles took to her Instagram story to post a screenshot of Skinner’s Instagram profile, which showed “No Posts.” For those who missed Chiles’ story, Good Morning Iowa anchor Chenue Her had fans covered on X. Over Chiles’ screenshot, she wrote, “When she blocks Simone.”

Jordan Chiles & Simone Biles right now 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jvGj8mFPr8 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) July 31, 2024

Biles’ post on X, which has garnered over 45 million views, even saw fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s slide in on the beef with a clapback. “Her feed is just gonna be empty… she’s blocked everyone,” Wendy’s commented.

Her feed is just gonna be empty… she’s blocked everyone — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 31, 2024

The origin of the Biles-Skinner drama apparently started after Skinner threw some shade at Team USA’s women gymnasts in a YouTube video that has since been deleted. However, in a clip posted by an X user, Skinner, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, said, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” she said. “Just notice, like, I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard.”

Biles took to Threads days later and seemingly threw shade back at her former Team USA mate, writing, “Not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

For all those wondering, here's the lowdown on MyKayla Skinner 's situation calling the US Gymnastics team lack of talent and lazy 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/NDXIYqJvSQ — Sophie Rain Thread 🔥❤️ (@SophieRainForum) July 31, 2024

On July 6, Skinner issued a public apology to the Team USA gymnasts on her Instagram page. “It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work.”

Biles and Chiles posed in a July 30 photo with their fellow Team USA gymnasts as they took home the gold in the team finals, the team’s first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Biles captioned the post, which also featured Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera. Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney chimed in with what appeared to be some more shade toward Skinner: “She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name,” Maroney wrote, co-signed by Biles’ hubby Jonathan Owens, who wrote the same.

“Careful, she might block u, lol,” Wendy’s quipped.

