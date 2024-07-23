Women by Stacy Jackson Olympian Dominique Dawes Says She Won’t Allow Her Children To Endure What She Did in Gymnastics As a pioneering Black woman in gymnastics, Dawes says she was not only representing her country in the Olympic Games but her race.









Gymnastics has witnessed a significant shift toward diversity. Eighty percent of the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team are women of color.

Trailblazing Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes reflected on the growing inclusivity for the sport with NBC News. As the first Black gymnast to qualify for the Olympic trials in 1992, Dawes paved the way for future generations. Her career spanned three consecutive Olympic Games, culminating in four medals, including a historic team gold with the “Magnificent Seven” in Atlanta in 1996.

“To see now, 32 years later, women of color dominating the sport of gymnastics definitely gives me reason to at least know that the sport is becoming a little bit more inclusive,” Dawes said.

At last year’s world championships, the all-around podium featured three Black women: Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade, and Shilese Jones. However, the impact of diversity in gymnastics extends beyond competitions. Jordan Chiles, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, once considered quitting the sport due to racism.

“I didn’t think people around me wanted to see this beautiful Black girl in a [leotard] anymore,” Chiles said. Yet, inspired by athletes like Dawes and Biles, Chiles persevered and will represent Team USA in Paris.

For the very first time, we proudly introduce the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Gymnastics Team presented by @Xfinity!



➡️ Hezly Rivera

➡️ Jade Carey

➡️ Simone Biles

➡️ Suni Lee

➡️ Jordan Chiles



Traveling Replacement Athletes: Joscelyn Roberson & Leanne Wong pic.twitter.com/btf44HDjSL — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 1, 2024

Biles, 27, is set to become the oldest female to compete in gymnastics at the U.S. Olympics in over seven decades.

“The fact that I was 23 at my last Olympic Games in 2000 was unheard of back then,” Dawes said. “…I love the fact that the longevity has extended beyond what I was able to accomplish.” Biles stands on the cusp of joining Dawes as the only female gymnast to represent the United States in three Olympic Games. Dawes advised the athlete to “enjoy the journey.”

Despite the progress for women of color, Dawes also acknowledged the challenges she faced as a pioneer in a less diverse era. “You’re not only representing your country, but I was also representing my race,” she said. While gymnastics shaped her life positively, Dawes has chosen not to enroll her children in elite gymnastics, protecting them from the hardships she endured.

RELATED CONTENT: Simone Biles Condemns Gymnastics Ireland For Racist Incident