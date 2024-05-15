Ben Carson Is Back And Is Calling For A National Abortion Ban

Failed presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson dropped a bomb in his new book, calling for a national abortion ban.

Often siding with his ex-boss, Donald Trump, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, is going a different route, seeking to “guarantee the right to life.” “What is needed is legislation that guarantees the right to life for all American citizens, including those still in the womb,” Carson wrote in his book, “The Perilous Fight.”

“Therefore, we must be boldly vocal about saving our fellow human beings through the legislative process. They are counting on us!”

This isn’t the first time the retired pediatric neurosurgeon has issued a stance against abortion. In 2015, during his presidential campaign, he compared women who terminate pregnancies to “slave owners” while making an appearance on NBC News‘ “Meet the Press.” ​​“During slavery — and I know that’s one of those words you’re not supposed to say, but I’m saying it — during slavery, a lot of the slave owners thought that they had the right to do whatever they wanted to that slave, anything that they chose to do,” he boldly said.

“And what if the abolitionists had said: ‘You know, I don’t believe in slavery. I think it’s wrong, but you guys do whatever you want to do’? Where would we be?”

He does, however, believe abortion should be available if it’s a life-or-death situation for the mother, but exceptions for rape and incest are off the table. “Rape and incest — I would not be in favor of killing a baby because the baby came about in that way,” he said.

Along with calling for a federal abortion ban in his book, released on May 9, Carson is urging for a return to conservative values, including men set to “assume the responsibility of leadership” in families and ways to combat the “decline of the American family.”

Part of that includes an end to no-fault divorce laws in the U.S. First signed in 1969 by then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan; the law has allowed millions of people to file to end their marriages for “irreconcilable differences” without having to prove spousal misconduct, such as adultery or domestic violence. Carson is one of many conservative politicians, like House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), arguing that no-fault divorce laws degrade the American family unit.

As Carson’s name has been whispered as a potential Trump running mate, his stance on abortion could potentially change things as, according to Newsmax, Trump said the hot topic issue should be a decision for the states. “You don’t need a federal ban,” he said.

“Roe v. Wade … wasn’t about abortion so much as bringing it back to the states. So the states would negotiate deals. Florida is going to be different from Georgia, and Georgia is going to be different from other places.”

The Trump campaign has yet to select a running mate. The four-time indicted businessman and his top aides have been focused on his criminal trial in New York City, taking up four days a week.

