Ben Crump, Angela Rye Call On President Biden To Pardon Marilyn Mosby After He Pardoned Son There are growing calls from Civil Rights advocates to pardon former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.







One day after President Biden decided to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, after stating he would not do so, there are growing calls from Civil Rights advocates to pardon former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby, the former state’s attorney for Baltimore City, is currently under house arrest after she was convicted of two counts of perjury and for making a false mortgage application. A federal judge sentenced her to 12 months of home confinement that’s tracked with 24-hour electric monitoring.

Attorney Ben Crump and political strategist Angela Rye are asking Biden to pardon Mosby and former St. Louis Attorney Kim Gardner, stating, “We want to remind President Biden that justice is still not served for so many in this country.”

Gardner recently admitted that she misused office funds to cover expenses for the case of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Gardner reached a pretrial diversion agreement with federal prosecutors that allows her to avoid prosecution if she pays the funds back in 18 months and avoids any further legal activity, St. Louis Public Radio reported.

In a joint statement, Ben Crump and Angela Rye stated:

“There are thousands of people who have been wrongfully convicted and sit in federal prisons today. While Hunter Biden was selectively prosecuted, he’s not the only one.

“Marilyn Mosby is on house arrest right now with her law license hanging in the balance over purchasing property with her own money. Kim Gardner was forced into taking a plea deal for a $5000 expense that was approved in an ethics opinion. We welcome a conversation with President Biden to discuss ways to use his pardon power to free those ‘others’ who deserve justice also.”

While Mosby plans to appeal the case, the Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland called for her law license to be suspended. So far, the Maryland Supreme Court has denied the commission’s request, as Mosby’s appeals cases continue, The Hill reported.

