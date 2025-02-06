Politics by Mitti Hicks Ben Crump Endorses Mary Sheffield For Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield is reportedly a fourth generation Detroiter who many see as an heir of an influential family in both faith and politics.







Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is endorsing Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield for mayor of Detroit. Crump endorsed Sheffield during a high-impact reception on Feb. 4 in Detroit. The prominent lawyer made it clear in his endorsement speech that Detroit needs someone who will fight for economic opportunity, education, and equity. He said Sheffield can get it done.

“Sheffield has dedicated her life to standing up for those who have been ignored, oppressed, and left behind. That’s why I am proud to endorse her as the next mayor of Detroit,” Crump said in a statement obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Sheffield Running To Become Detroit’s First Woman Mayor

Sheffield is a fourth-generation Detroiter who many see as the heir of an influential family in both faith and politics. She is the daughter of Rev. Horace Sheffield III, executive director of the Detroit Association of Black Organizations, and the granddaughter of Horace Sheffield Jr., a Black union leader who helped stage strikes that led Ford to recognize the United Auto Workers, Bridge Detroit reported.

“She has shown through action—not just words—that she is a fighter for justice, housing, economic opportunity, and civil rights,” Crump said during the reception. “The same way I advocate in the courtroom, she fights in the policy room. Detroit needs a mayor with a plan who will not just lead but uplift the people—and that leader is Mary Sheffield.”

The mayoral candidate made history as the youngest council member elected in 2013, representing District 5. If elected, she would be the first woman to serve as mayor of Detroit.

“Having Attorney Ben Crump stand with me is not just an endorsement—it’s a testament to the movement we are building together for real transformational growth in Detroit,” said Sheffield. “Ben has been a relentless voice for justice, standing up for those who have been failed by the system.”

He adds, “That is the same fight I have carried throughout my career—ensuring that the people of Detroit, particularly those who have been left out and left behind, have a voice, a champion, and a government that works for them.”

RELATED CONTENT: Retiree Killed In Ocho Rios Sparks Fear Among Repatriating Jamaicans

