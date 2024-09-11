Education by Stacy Jackson Bennett College Named Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader For 5th Consecutive Year Bennett College implements the Fulbright program annually to provide international education for students and support exchange participants.







The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) named Bennett College a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader for 2024.

The annual recognition marks Bennett College’s fifth consecutive year of receiving recognition for its engagement with the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. “Receiving the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader designation for the fifth year is a testament to Bennett College’s commitment to supporting an environment of cultural exploration for our students and faculty, which ties into our strategic pillar of being Open To and For the Future,” Bennett College President Suzanne Elise Walsh, J.D., stated in a press release.

Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders support exchange students while motivating students and faculty to engage with the program and welcoming international students to HBCU campuses. The designation is a testament to Bennett College’s “dedication to promoting global engagement and international understanding,” according to Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

Bennett College has implemented the Fulbright program by hosting two Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistants (FLTAs). The annual effort expands on international language and cultural education for students. “Having a class with a FLTA is ‘the first taste of the world’ for many of our students,” Walsh said. In addition to teaching languages, FLTAs provide cultural programming and introduce opportunities for students to study abroad, although they can choose to remain local.

We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the #Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders for the 5th consecutive year! Congratulations to the Bennett community for their engagement with the Fulbright Program 🌎✈️📚



Read more: https://t.co/0JbU6YLRYl pic.twitter.com/B3rSakC9M2 — Bennett College (@BennettCollege) September 10, 2024

Following its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has contributed to the success of over 400,000 students, teachers, and professionals across various fields. Funded by the U.S. government and supported by other governments, host institutions, and foundations, the program has granted participants opportunities to study, teach, and research abroad as they tackle global issues in collaboration with other program participants.

Initiatives through the Fulbright Program expand diversity in the U.S. and abroad. “The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Program are committed to reflecting the full diversity of the United States,” said Scott Weinhold, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities are vital contributors to America’s higher education community. They are dedicated institutions working to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

External stakeholders of the Fulbright include the White House Initiative on HBCUs, Diversity Abroad, UNCF, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, and others.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr. Officially Installed As Grambling State President