Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr. Officially Installed As Grambling State President

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors named Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr., president of Grambling State in February. Earlier this week, he was officially installed in the role. While his age has not been made public, Lemelle is reportedly the youngest president to serve in that position at any of the nation’s HBCUs.

According to a university press release, Rick Gallot, who left the university’s presidency to become president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, signaled his faith in Lemelle with a statement.

“Dr. Lemelle’s appointment as the 11th president of Grambling State University guarantees a leader well-prepared on day one,” Gallot said. “I am confident that under President Lemelle’s leadership, Grambling State University will continue to thrive with its best days yet to come.”

A press release announcing Grambling University’s Investiture Ceremony, set to take place on Sept. 6, was issued by the Office of the President.

An investiture ceremony, according to the press release, is modeled after a knighthood ceremony and is intended to signal the beginning of a new chapter in leadership for a university.

“An investiture ceremony is an academic event typically held during a new president’s first year. As one of the oldest traditions in academia, originating from English universities and modeled after knighthood ceremonies, the ceremony signifies the beginning of a new chapter of leadership for a university, and it provides an opportunity for the university, guests and community to witness the formal installation of the new leader.” The press release stated.

According to the Minden Press Herald, the investiture ceremony planned for Sept. 6 is believed to be the first such ceremony in the history of the storied HBCU.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Grambling University recently became the first HBCU and only institution in Louisiana with a digital library. This achievement coupled with Grambling State University’s Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Dr. Gavin R. Hamms, being included in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities Executive Leadership Academy signals an exciting start to the Martin Lemelle era at Grambling State University.

As Lemelle said during his remarks at the dedication of the library, “We’re building a future where every student can excel, and we are fighting to ensure that Grambling remains a beacon of hope, resilience and excellence. We’re building a bridge between the past and the future, and we are fighting to keep the legacy of our flame burning bright.”

Lemelle continued, “So, as we stand here today, let us remember what we set out to do — let us tell them we are building, not just structures, but the future. Let us tell them we’re building not just spaces but legacies. And as we continue to build, let us also fight — fight for the dreams of our students, fight for the excellence of our university, and yes, fight for Dear Ole Grambling for we are the pride of the USA and there is no doubt that we will win today, tomorrow and always.”

