ViacomCBS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons News by Selena Hill BET President Louis Carr Exits Network After 40 Years Following Skydance Merger The veteran media executive will depart Dec. 31 as BET navigates a new corporate era.







BET Media Group President Louis Carr is preparing to close a major chapter in his career, announcing his departure after four decades with the Black Entertainment Network (BET) as its parent company undergoes sweeping corporate restructuring.

Carr, who was elevated to BET president in December 2025, will leave the company on Dec. 31. His exit comes amid organizational changes at Skydance TV following Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that has reshaped the media industry’s corporate landscape. According to Deadline, Skydance TV Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer George Cheeks announced Carr’s departure in an internal communication to employees. Cheeks also indicated that additional details about BET’s leadership and organizational structure would be shared soon.

“I’m deeply grateful to Louis. For four decades, he has been one of BET’s greatest champions, helping shape the brand, its business and its connection to Black audiences and culture. Louis built lasting partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands and helped cement BET as a cultural force,” Cheeks said in the memo. “As President, he led BET with clarity and purpose, creating renewed momentum for the brand. His passion, vision and heart have been front and center in everything he does, and it has been a privilege to partner with him.”



Before becoming president, Carr spent 25 years leading BET’s media sales operation, helping establish relationships with some of the country’s largest advertisers. During his tenure, he oversaw more than $9 billion in advertising sales involving major corporations, including McDonald’s, Apple, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever. His work helped demonstrate the commercial influence of Black consumers and the value of investing in multicultural audiences.

In reflecting on his departure, Carr emphasized the personal and professional significance of his time with the network.

“BET has never been just a job to me. It has been a community, a culture, and a place to serve,” Carr said in a letter to staff, according to Billboard.

He also highlighted the network’s role in developing Black creative talent and investing in Black communities.

“Over the years, we helped transform the multicultural advertising landscape, built meaningful relationships with some of the world’s most recognized brands, and served as the launching pad for today’s top Black creators,” he said.

The leadership transition comes as Skydance works to integrate operations following its major media consolidation. The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger has already triggered executive departures and organizational changes across the combined company’s divisions. Cheeks reaffirmed the company’s commitment to BET, its mission and the communities it serves, signaling that the network will remain part of Skydance’s media portfolio.

Carr’s departure marks the end of a 40-year run at an institution that has helped shape Black entertainment and advertising. His next chapter has not been announced.

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