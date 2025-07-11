Career by Sharelle B. McNair Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself From The Increase Of Job Scams Experts advise against engaging with unexpected texts or WhatsApp messages about jobs, despite how charming the message may come across as.







In a climate where people are struggling to gain employment, it doesn’t help that some are falling for job scams from scammers trying to take over the job pool, NBC News reports.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows scammers are using WhatsApp to start the conversation, which eventually results in eager job seekers being catfished in “a job.” Between 2020 and 2023, the scams have increased tremendously, but in 2024, job scams resulted in a $220 million loss. Close to 20,000 people have reportedly experienced gamified scams or task scams — defined as a type of online fraud where victims are lured into quick and easy jobs — in early 2024, in comparison to 5,000 in the entire year of 2023.

Assistant director of the Federal Trade Commission’s division of marketing practices Kati Daffan, breaks down exactly how innocent people are getting lured into these lucrative scams. She says it’s a game of trust. “Most of the people who end up losing money to a scammer are behaving pretty rationally,” Daffan said. “Scammers are sophisticated, and they keep changing their tactics.”

How things get started is that victims receive an unexpected text or WhatsApp message from a “recruiter” with an unknown number and an offer of online work. Common terms used are “make good money” by “product boosting” or doing “optimization tasks” for a digital platform or app, such as rating products or liking videos. Scammers promise to be paid through “commissions” per click, and once the tasks are completed, employees see a heightened tally of “earnings,” which are fake, on the platform.

According to Fox 13, scammers have impersonated major corporations, including Target and Costco. In Memphis, Tennessee, Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South spokesman Daniel Irwin said there have been nine reports of scamming in early July 2024 alone. Tina Bradshaw, who received the scamming communication, said she knew something was off when the “recruiter” offered to pay her $500 a day for only two hours of work. “They’re playing on people’s vulnerability,” she explained.

“They’re playing on people’s need for more income.”

As Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said, scammers typically prey on those new to the job force and actively seeking jobs, the final app is asking employees to deposit their own money, typically in crypto, in order to complete more tasks and withdraw the non-existent earnings. The catch is, if employees don’t make the deposit, real money is lost and payment is never received. “Often the job will have an easy interview or no interview, promise to let you work from home, and let you start right away,” Velasquez said.

“Sometimes they’ll start with praise, and the person will feel their skills are recognized. ‘Oh, you think I’m great? Tell me more.’”

With Daffan saying “only 4.8% of people complain” to law enforcement or government trackers, experts feel that to avoid such instances, job seekers should ignore unexpected texts or WhatsApp messages about jobs, despite how charming the message may come across. Additionally, experts advise against trusting employers who say they’ll pay you to rate things online, particularly if the instruction does not come with a process for using the products.

