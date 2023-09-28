 Beyoncé Didn't Bring Big Freedia Out At Renaissance New Orleans Stop And Twitter is Scratching Their Heads

There were rumors that Beyoncé would bring out Big Freedia as a surprise guest during her Renaissance tour stop in New Orleans. But after the Bounce queen was seemingly a no-show, fans are wondering why.

Beyoncé was in New Orleans for her Renaissance tour on Thursday, September 27, and considering the famous faces who’ve made guest appearances throughout the world tour, many Bey Hivers were convinced Big Freedia, who has two songs with Queen Bey, would hit the stage.

Not only is Big Freedia heard loud and clear on Beyoncé’s 2016 single “Formation,” but the New Orleans native is the voice bringing the upbeat vibes on Bey’s first single off her “Renaissance” album, “Break My Soul.”

Considering Megan Thee Stallion’s recent guest appearance at the Houston stop to perform the “Savage” remix, and Kendrick Lamar’s surprise appearance at the Los Angeles tour stop to perform the “Alien Superstar” remix, it was rumored that Big Freedia would also join Beyoncé on stage in her hometown.

However, once fans realized Big Freedia wouldn’t be performing alongside Beyoncé on Thursday night, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sound off.

“So Beyoncé didn’t bring out Big Freedia and they have two songs together,” one fan wrote.

“Yikes! I know NOLA was disappointed cause that’s crazy.”

“I love Beyoncé, but it’s no way in hell she thought not bringing Big Freedia out would be good IN NEW ORLEANS!” added someone else.

Another fan noted the other guests who performed during Bey’s Renaissance tour.

“Why didn’t she bring out Big Freedia in NOLA?!?! Like WHAT was the reason??” one person asked.

“But she brought out Kendrick Lamar earlier on tour and that wasn’t even necessary.”

Fans were disappointed in the “missed opportunity” to see Beyoncé and Big Freedia shut it down in Freedia’s hometown.

Ironically enough, Big Freedia was present at the Renaissance tour on Thursday, she just didn’t perform. A photo surfaced online showing the Bounce queen waving to fans in the crowd.

