Beyoncé Didn’t Bring Big Freedia Out At Renaissance New Orleans Stop And Twitter is Scratching Their Heads

There were rumors that Beyoncé would bring out Big Freedia as a surprise guest during her Renaissance tour stop in New Orleans. But after the Bounce queen was seemingly a no-show, fans are wondering why.

Beyoncé was in New Orleans for her Renaissance tour on Thursday, September 27, and considering the famous faces who’ve made guest appearances throughout the world tour, many Bey Hivers were convinced Big Freedia, who has two songs with Queen Bey, would hit the stage.

Not only is Big Freedia heard loud and clear on Beyoncé’s 2016 single “Formation,” but the New Orleans native is the voice bringing the upbeat vibes on Bey’s first single off her “Renaissance” album, “Break My Soul.”

Considering Megan Thee Stallion’s recent guest appearance at the Houston stop to perform the “Savage” remix, and Kendrick Lamar’s surprise appearance at the Los Angeles tour stop to perform the “Alien Superstar” remix, it was rumored that Big Freedia would also join Beyoncé on stage in her hometown.

Big Freedia is set to join Beyoncé tomorrow in New Orleans at the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour (via Pitchfork). pic.twitter.com/iouy9oJIZx — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 (@beyoncepress) September 26, 2023

However, once fans realized Big Freedia wouldn’t be performing alongside Beyoncé on Thursday night, many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to sound off.

“So Beyoncé didn’t bring out Big Freedia and they have two songs together,” one fan wrote.

“Yikes! I know NOLA was disappointed cause that’s crazy.”

So Beyoncé didn’t bring out Big Freedia and they have two songs together. Yikes! I know NOLA was disappointed cause that’s crazy. 😭#RenaissanceWorldTour — JORDAN LIVE (@iamjordanlive) September 28, 2023

“I love Beyoncé, but it’s no way in hell she thought not bringing Big Freedia out would be good IN NEW ORLEANS!” added someone else.

I love Beyoncé, but it’s no way in hell she thought not bringing Big Freedia out would be good IN NEW ORLEANS! — Winsley Nicole (@WinsleyMelan) September 28, 2023

Another fan noted the other guests who performed during Bey’s Renaissance tour.

“Why didn’t she bring out Big Freedia in NOLA?!?! Like WHAT was the reason??” one person asked.

“But she brought out Kendrick Lamar earlier on tour and that wasn’t even necessary.”

Fans were disappointed in the “missed opportunity” to see Beyoncé and Big Freedia shut it down in Freedia’s hometown.

What a missed opportunity to not have Big Freedia on stage at the New Orleans show — and your point is… (@KrisBeKnowin) September 28, 2023

Ironically enough, Big Freedia was present at the Renaissance tour on Thursday, she just didn’t perform. A photo surfaced online showing the Bounce queen waving to fans in the crowd.

Comedian Wanda Sykes and New Orleans legend Big Freedia arriving for The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tonight. pic.twitter.com/RXuN2xCaZZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 28, 2023

