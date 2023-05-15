Tiffany & Co. Announced As Jeweler of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

The small details behind Beyonce’s larger- than-life “Renaissance: Act I” world tour are starting to pour out.

Buro 247 reports Tiffany & Co. is the genius behind Queen Bey’s custom earpiece as the tour’s official jeweler. For 57 performances, Beyonce will wear an earpiece created with 4.5 carats of resplendent white diamonds as well as Tiffany HardWear and the beautiful Elsa Peretti collection. Photos of the stunning earpiece and jewels can be seen in a photo diary on the superstar’s website.

In a few photos, she is seen smiling with the piece in her ear. Another photo shows a Tiffany blue jewelry box with drawers.

Mrs. Carter has partnered with the luxurious jewelry company for a few years. She and her husband, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, released a vintage style marketing campaign for the brand in 2021 where Beyonce was featured as the fourth woman to wear Tiffany’s 128.54-carat yellow gem.

Last April, Beyoncé became the first person ever to wear the jeweler’s most expensive diamond necklace. According to People, the piece is called “The Historic 1939 World’s Fair Necklace,” which was centered around the 80-carat Empire Diamond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

She wore the iconic piece to her Oscars afterparty along with a breathtaking barely-there Celia Kritharioti mesh gown.

The Carters have shared the Tiffany shine with their offspring, Blue Ivy. The then 9-year-old was featured with her parents in the the “About Love” campaign back in 2021. In the short film, Date Night, Beyoncé is seen in the back of a taxi while playing “He loves me… he loves me not” with a yellow daisy.

After picking up her husband, Blue appears on screen, chasing her parents’ taxi through the backdrop. The cab comes to a stop, and the couple’s oldest daughter crashes her parents’ party with glasses, braces, and a big smile on her face.