Forget Flowers, Blue Ivy Receives Her Balloons On Beyonce's World Tour

Blue Ivy Carter has acquired her own fan club thanks to her dance performances on Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour.

On Thursday, June 15, a Beyoncé fan page shared a video showing how happy Blue Ivy, 11, was when she saw a group of Beyonce fans holding up blue balloons in her honor during Queen Bey’s tour stop in Cologne, Germany.

“Blue Ivy gets emotional seeing her fans waving blue balloons in the air tonight in Cologne, Germany,” the fan page wrote.

Fans praised the video clip with their approval of Blue Ivy’s latest performance and the love she’s receiving from the Bey Hive.

“Yes Niece,” one fan wrote.

“Blue must don’t know how many fans she got she literally have more then her own mama,” added someone else.

Blue Ivy’s dance cameo has become a fan favorite since she started joining her mom on the world tour last month. The eldest of Beyoncé’ and Jay-Z’s three children made her first surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s May 26 show in Paris, stepping out to perform the choreography to the beat driven-track “My Power.”

The 11-year-old Grammy award-winner’s performance gained steam and even birthed a TikTok trend with many replicating Blue’s standout dance performance. It also helped spike streams for Bey’s “My Power” which was released on her 2019 “Black Is King” album for “The Lion King” film, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

As Blue Ivy continued performing the dance routine, streams continued to soar with U.S. and global on-demand streams jumping 111.2 percent and 105.6 percent from June 2nd to June 8, and digital sales growing 27.6 percent and 50.5 percent.

Now Blue Ivy has her own fan club that has dubbed themselves the “Ivy League” since she made her tour debut. The middle schooler was surprised when she saw a group of fans holding signs with her name on them during the Barcelona tour stop.

“Go awf Blue! #IvyLeague,” one fan wrote.

The Ivy League fanbase is going strong as the 11-year-old adjusts to the limelight.