Where To Find Black-Owned Apparel For The Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Cowboy Carter tour is sparking a new generation of DIY entrepreneurs.

The global superstar is on a winning streak. After releasing her first country album in 2024, the Spaghetti singer made personal and professional history. For the eclectic project, she earned her first Album of the Year Grammy and her first Country Grammy.

Following the album’s success, Beyoncé launched several ventures. Her whiskey brand, Sir Davis, gained praise and won multiple blind taste tests. She also debuted a haircare line, Cécred, featuring a full range of products.

Her devoted fanbase is following her lead. The announcement of the nine-city Cowboy Carter Chitlin’ Circuit tour has inspired Beyoncé’s fans to channel their creativity. As is the tradition, fans are crafting show-stopping looks based on the album’s country-western aesthetic. Many are turning that energy into businesses, designing apparel and accessories for fellow BeyHive members looking to embrace the Cowgirl and Cowboy vibe. For inspiration, get into some Black-owned cowboy core sellers.

Cowboy Carter Customized Sashes

Queen B first wore the now-iconic sash on the cover of her chart-topping Cowboy Carter album, so it’s only fitting that fans follow suit. While not every member of the BeyHive is a DIY enthusiast, many are more than willing to pay to complete the look.

Entrepreneurs on TikTok, including @ninalemsparty and @septchouettes, are stepping in to meet the demand. Both creators are offering custom sashes in a variety of textures and colors—all for $40 or less.

Cowboy Hats

As the Blackbird singer’s Chitlin’ Circuit tour winds through its traditional Southern route, many fans already have easy access to cowboy headdresses and Western wear. However, with Beyoncé bypassing several major markets, plenty of Northerners or “Yankees” fans are expected to fly in for the shows.

For those needing headwear, TikTok creators @fmp and @kinapparel_ have it covered.

Western Apparel

Western apparel is a foundational theme of the Cowboy Carter tour, and fans are leaning into the look from head to toe, including boots. As excitement builds, several online retailers and content creators are spotlighting Black-owned cowboy boot companies and Western-style shops.

For those looking to put “boots on the ground” at their local stadium, TikTok creator @diedralatrice1 is sharing shopping tips and brand suggestions. Other creators like @mars.0rbit and @chunkyarmadillo1 are promoting Black-owned Western wear labels, ensuring fans can rep the look while supporting the culture.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is set to captivate audiences with its Western-inspired themes. Entrepreneurs are ready to help fans bring their Cowboy Carter vision boards to life. Refer to the official vendors for a complete list of tour dates and locations.

