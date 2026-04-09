Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Brings The Stars Out To The Cécred Hair Show In Celebration Of New Styling Collection Beyoncé herself appeared at the all-white affair to celebrate the Cécred styling collection.







Beyoncé hosted a star-studded event for her Cécred haircare brand, drawing a crowd of high-profile guests.

The singer made a special appearance at her haircare brand’s event, alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, and eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The hair show was in honor of the launch of Cécred’s new styling collection.

As the new collection features holding gels, hairsprays, mousses, and more to keep a perfect look intact, the event featured live demonstrations of the new styling collection for attendees. According to USA Today, while it is unknown when the elusive singer held the event, photos of the event emerged on social media on April 8.

At the all-white affair, Beyoncé matched the theme, wearing an off-white blazer-and-skirt set with a cream silk blouse. She not only spoke on stage with her mother and child, but also connected with some special guests to snap pictures.

The event featured dancers, live demonstrations, and hairstylists showcasing the six-piece collection in real time.

Fellow Houstonian Monaleo showed off her link-up with Queen Bey. The rapper threw up some fun hand signs with the brand owner, including the Texas “hook ’em” signal.

Chloe Bailey, who is signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, also attended the event, according to social media posts. As for other star attendees, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles graced the event, all about women-empowered haircare.

The haircare brand is the latest wave of products claiming to be backed by science, and is also co-owned by the elder Knowles. The collection, with products ranging from $18 to $38, was officially released on March 19. The “Cowboy Carter” Tour-approved assortment follows previous collections, including Cécred’s foundation and protection lines.

The brand reflects Beyoncé’s background as the daughter of a hairstylist and focuses on haircare across a range of textures. Now, the singer and her mother have created a new community through Cécred that champions hair health, diversity, and products that nurture one’s tresses.

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