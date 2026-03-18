Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cécred To Launch New Styling Products That Beyoncé Says Are ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour-Approved The styling products were developed to help Beyoncé maintain her hair health during the "Cowboy Carter" tour.







Cécred, the haircare brand founded by Beyoncé, is launching a new collection that the singer already tour-approved.

Beyoncé assured her fanbase and Cécred lovers that the brand’s styling products can withstand anything, even a worldwide stadium tour. The seven-piece collection will feature products directly used on Beyoncé’s mane, assuring customers that the products’ hold means business.

Beyoncé came up with the new line from her own experiences managing her hair strength and health on tour. She informed WWD that she does not use chemical treatments to keep her tresses in place.

“A lot of these products were designed from a desire to solve my own issues with my hair while on tour,” explained Beyoncé. “I don’t use relaxers, so I’m very big on protecting the hair from heat damage when I style.”

Instead, she developed a solution of products that could create similar results without jeopardizing one’s hair follicles. The collection includes a Thermal Shield Mist, Heat-Activated Silk Glaze, Volumizing Mousse, Wrap & Set Foam, Strong Hold Gel, Flexible Hold Hairspray, and an Edge Brush.

Each product served a purpose during Beyoncé’s latest tour run. She also noted that the “unpredictable” tour led her to build products that could protect hair no matter the situation.

The mother of three added, “Tour weather is unpredictable. Pouring rain, crazy humidity, some shows in 100 degree weather. I’m drenched in sweat and those styles must make it through a three-hour show. I wasn’t finding stylers that could perform at the necessary level without affecting my hair health.”

However, the brand also uses science-backed technology and ingredients to back their results. Cécred incorporated a StemShield Complex to keep hair intact with each use.

“There is a styling product in the collection for whatever hair you are wearing: silky straight, big-body blowouts, buss-downs, braid-outs, slick-backs. And our advanced new technology, StemShield Complex, is something special to keep your hair healthy,” Beyoncé added. “I am proud that we have you covered from wash day to everything in between, and we will continue to invest in the best innovation for everyone’s hair needs.”

Co-founded with her mother, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé has garnered numerous awards for her innovative haircare solutions. While Beyoncé has always championed her brand as a real-life user, she used her unique day job as further prove of this latest rollout’s effectiveness.

“People assume my fans on stage are blowing just for the drama and hairography, but the heat under those lights gets real,” she continued. “I need products strong enough to keep my style while keeping it weightless enough to take flight. It’s taken years with lots of trial and error to find the best formulas. We have put each one of these to the test and I use it on my daughters before everything: blow dry, silk press, braid-out. We tested the mousse on my big Texas blowout all the way back in 2024 for the Super Bowl [ad].”

Each product cost ranges from $18 to $38, so buyers can use it whether on tour or on the clock. The set officially launches March 19 on the Cécred website, with an in-person release at Ulta stores this April.

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