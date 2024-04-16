Beychella Lives On As Cowboy Carter Banner Flies Over Coachella

Beyoncé ensured her presence was felt at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Despite not performing, a banner for her latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” flew across the grounds on April 13.

The Indio, California, event, taking place across two weekends in April (April 12-14 and April 19-21), features multiple artists and thousands of attendees. To highlight her country music-inspired project, Beyoncé had a red, white, and blue banner with the “Cowboy Carter” title flown by a plane across the festival. One TikToker, whose handle is @beysus.christ, showed footage of the promotion.

The banner appeared at the concert on Saturday afternoon, with fans posting videos of the plane flying it around the desert. Her ability to do so signaled that the singer’s eyes stayed on the festival since her last appearance.

In 2018, Beyoncé “stopped the world” at her headlining set at the premier festival. The showcase, which was a tribute to HBCUs, was later released as a musical film entitled “Homecoming.”

Despite Beyoncé’s Coachella days being over, she reminded patrons to stream her new LP. This year’s lineup brought Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, and Doja Cat to the main stage while hosting Beyoncé’s Parkwood Label signee Chloe Bailey. Her other music peer, fellow stadium performer Taylor Swift, took to the audience to watch Ice Spice’s set.

Nowadays, Beyoncé is busy with her many endeavors. She is still promoting “Cowboy Carter,” currently in its second week atop the Billboard 200. Furthermore, she continues the rollout of her newly released haircare line, Cécred. The brand, which dropped in February, features a wide-ranging product line of shampoos, conditioners, and treatments to protect crowns of all backgrounds.

Although celebrating her new era of music, the chances of Beyoncé returning to Coachella any time soon remain slim. However, many fans still consider the banner her small way of paying homage to the Beychella moment.

