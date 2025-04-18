News by Kandiss Edwards Resellers Are Dropping Prices For Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Tickets Resellers are having trouble offloading tickets for the new dates.







Conflicting reports about Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter stadium shows are surfacing. Outlets claim the tour is struggling to fill seats and price drops by resellers.

According to The Independent, thousands of tickets remain unsold for the superstar’s 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour, set to kick off April 28 in Los Angeles. As of this week, over 3,200 standard tickets were still available for opening night at SoFi Stadium, with resale prices dipping as low as $35. The remaining two nights in L.A. show even slower sales, each with more than 3,800 unsold seats.

It’s not just the West Coast. On the East Coast, more than 5,500 tickets remain for the final night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one of the closest stops to New York City. That show was added as an extra date due to initial demand. In Atlanta, over 5,800 seats are still available for the July 14 show, including more than half of the floor sections titled the Sweet Honey Pit, Buckin Honey Pit and Club Ho-Down

This year, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter became the first country album by a Black woman to top the Billboard 200. The release made headlines, sparked debates across genres, and helped fuel buzz for the tour. When tickets first dropped in February, demand was so intense it briefly crashed Ticketmaster. Some fans who paid inflated prices via dynamic pricing are now paying cheaper prices on resale platforms.

Despite the numbers, tour promoter Live Nation has pushed back against reports of sluggish sales. In a March statement to Billboard, the company stated 94% of available tickets had been sold. Since then, Beyoncé has added two more dates in Las Vegas, bringing the total number of stops to 32.

The Cowboy Carter tour follows the success of Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which sold more than 2.7 million tickets worldwide and grossed over $579 million. That tour shattered records, so expectations for this next chapter are optimistic.

