Beyoncé And Tina Knowles Celebrate The Launch Of Cécred At Ulta Beauty

Beyoncé and her mom, Tina Knowles, came together for a video promoting the launch of their haircare line, Cécred, at Ulta Beauty.

The two beauty companies shared a joint Instagram video on April 6, that showed Beyoncé applying her Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil to her platinum blond hair. She then hands the bottle to her mom, who seals it and passes it to a staffer, who hands it to another team member. The final staffer places the oil on Cécred’s product display shelf at Ulta.

“Operation get @cecred at @ultabeauty is officially COMPLETE, with the help of the big boss and founder, @beyonce! Available NOW at your local Ulta Beauty store and ultabeauty.com,” the caption read.

The Ulta launch comes two months after Beyoncé revealed that her haircare line would be expanding to the major beauty retailer following its exclusive availability on cecred.com. All 16 products from the Foundation Collection, including best-sellers like the Nourishing Hair Oil, Restoring Hair & Edge Drops, Moisture Sealing Lotion, and Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, are now available online at Ulta.

Ranging in price from $16 to $56, Cécred’s products include hydrating and clarifying shampoos and conditioners, hair tools, travel-sized options, and exclusive bundles, which have been receiving rave reviews since its official launch in 2024. Alongside the Ulta launch, fans can also experience the inclusive haircare brand through treatments and salon events at select locations.

The collection features hydration and repair kits, styling combs, vented paddle brushes, and other essential hair tools. Now through April 19—or while supplies last—shoppers can receive a free limited-edition cosmetic bag with their Cécred purchase. Fans of the global pop superstar are applauding Cécred’s results and expansion into Ulta.

“I haven’t used this oil, but the oil drops left my daughter’s hair feeling so soft without weighing it down,” one fan wrote.

“Literally doing my wash day right now with @cecred before I head to @ultabeauty this morning!” added someone else.

