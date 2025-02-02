It’s Here: Beyoncé Announces Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé may be headed to a city near you–again. The singer has announced the Cowboy Carter Tour in the newly-edited end credits of her “Beyoncé Bowl” special on Netflix.

The BeyHive, fans of mega-star, flocked to Netflix to see the end credits revealing the Cowboy Carter Tour. Beyoncé shared the news on the streamer before further confirming it on her social media. In keeping true to the 2024 album’s musical ties, the visual to announce the tour showcased a country glam aesthetic.

A second photo showed a platinum blonde Beyoncé, with dyed eyebrows and a bright red lip shade to stun her 313 million followers. In true fashion for the elusive star, she kept the details tight, just displaying the tour.

The news comes after Beyoncé previously announced she would reveal something on Jan. 14. She released the announcement date right after hitting the stage for the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show.

She told viewers to “Look at that horse” in the since-removed post of her sitting on a white horse in all white outfit, as reported by People. However, the Los Angeles fires led to Beyoncé postponing the reveal. Instead, she shared that her nonprofit, BeyGood, donated $2.5 million to the families impacted by the fires.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” the star said at the time. “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

With the fires now contained, fans are finally hearing what they expect to be a hoedown for the ages. The news also comes a day before the 2025 Grammy Awards, where the singer is up for 11 nominations, including the coveted Album of the Year award.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Delays Jan. 14 Announcement, Donates $2.5M To Families Displaced By Los Angeles Wildfires