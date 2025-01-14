Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Delays Jan. 14 Announcement, Donates $2.5M To Families Displaced By Los Angeles Wildfires 'I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,' the superstar said on social media.







Fans of Beyoncé will have to be patient. The megastar has delayed her Jan. 14 announcement due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” Beyoncé, who lives in Los Angeles, said via social media. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

The star let the date slip to fans shortly after her NFL Christmas Day Halftime show performance on Netflix. Speculation on what the megastar’s annoucement would be ranged from a tour to a new Netflix special or Act iii.

For now, her charitable organization, BeyGOOD, has launched a fire relief fund and has donate $2.5 million to families who have lost their homes, the superstar entertainer added in an Instagram comment.

Beyoncé’s family was also impacted by the fires that have so far destroyed more than 12,000 structures, according to USA Today. Her mother, Tina Knowles, revealed that she lost her Malibu abode in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

“This is what I was looking at on my birthday this past weekend from my tiny little bungalow on the water in Malibu! It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone !!’ she wrote in her caption.

The elder Knowles joined her daughter in spreading awareness, using her platform to share resources as well. As of Jan. 14, the wildfires continue as the Santa Ana winds threaten to keep the flames going.

In regards to Beyoncé, she did not give fans a new date for her reveal, but she asked those who want to offer support to visit BeyGOOD’s social media.

