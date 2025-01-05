Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ And Previous Eras Contribute To Global Trends From Travel To Fashion Beyoncé's cultural impact has shaped global trends in a variety of ways.







Paraphrasing what Beyoncé once stated to begin her “Cowboy Carter” era of music, “This ain’t [just] Texas.” The singer has an undeniable influence on multiple industries through her wide-ranging impact in music.

Leading the charge for a country aesthetic, Beyoncé’s impact extends from travel to fashion. Upon the release of her 2024 LP, Beyoncé triggered new trends for cowboy-inspired clothing and a rise in stock for American denim brand Levi’s.

According to Forbes, “Cowboy Carter and its inclination toward her southern roots has also led others to flock to the region’s hubs and hotspots like Nashville and her hometown of Houston. Her southern and country revival has held international reverence, shedding a brighter light on the Black history and legacy in the American South. The return of the rodeo to mainstream America has also broke barriers for Black country artists.

The publication, however, notes that Beyoncé’s music has previously shaped global consensus. Her artistry connected her American Blackness with Africa and the overarching Black Diaspora. While listeners explored “Black Is King,” they joined in the celebration as it coincided with international efforts to visit countries in West Africa like Nigeria and Ghana.

Her Renaissance World Tour for its accompanying 2022 album held no exceptions. Beyoncé’s request for silver and glittery aesthetics pushed the sales for small businesses as concertgoers aimed to abide by the event’s unofficial dress code. The tour broke records across its European shows while focusing on the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyoncé is a cultural shifter, whose recognition of already lauded places can bring them to new heights. The publication also mentioned that her 2018 incorporation of the Louvre for her and husband Jay-Z’s “Apesh-t” music video resulted the museum’s highest attendance record that year.

Beyoncé remains widely regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in the world, but her impact stretches beyond performance. Her eclectic artistry showcases the power of pop music and how it can spark diversity while shedding light on Black history.

