Beyoncé Exudes Luxury In New ‘Summer Renaissance’ Visual With Tiffany & Co.

After all of the teasers and lyric videos, the Beyhive finally have a new visual to watch.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter dropped a new film in partnership with Tiffany & Co. for the finale song on Renaissance, “Summer Renaissance, Monday morning, October 3, making this the second year going into partnership with the jeweler.

The visual for “Summer Renaissance,” which samples Donna Summer’s 1977 smash “I Feel Love,” is a black-and-white film, directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek (“Scream,” “Got til It’s Gone,” “Hurt”).

In a 30 sec clip, per The Hollywood Reporter, viewers can catch sight of Queen Bey flaunting a variety of signature jewels, surrounded by several of the 90 dancers wearing the Tiffany & Co. designs that include Mesh and Bean pieces from the house’s Elsa Peretti collection. The film embraces a Studio 54 vibe as the worldwide superstar enters a packed club where dancers are spinning, twirling, and moving through the center of the floor rocking full glam.

“Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vp product and communications for Tiffany & Co. states, according to the outlet. “We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

According to THR, the designs for the newly-released film included a round diamond with over 10 carats in a Tiffany setting on a platinum ring, in addition to a glamorous a necklace and earrings crafted by one of the company’s veteran designers, Jean Schlumberger. The house’s Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop in New York City also crafted a custom 18-karat gold piece inspired by the graduated-link necklace from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection. The piece for the Renaissance film contains links that are three times the size of the original.

The behind-the-scenes crew involved fashion photographer Mason Poole, Beyoncé’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, stylist and Vogue Italia editor-at-large Patti Wilson, and choreographer Fatima Robinson.

The worldwide superstar has previously been in partnership with the jewelry company alongside her husband, Jay-Z Carter for the “About Love” campaign released in August 2021, where they created a film for “Lose Yourself in Love.” Tiffany & Co. also wanted to represent their ongoing partnership with the Carters on its About Love Scholarship Program where together, they pledged $2 million to award to students in arts and other creative fields who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Reportedly, a limited quantity of the large-scale necklace will be available for purchase on Oct. 23.