From Queen Bey Herself: Beyonce Gifted Kamala Harris Tickets To Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé made sure to have a presidential presence at her concert. The singer gifted Vice President Kamala Harris tickets to her Renaissance World Tour.

NBC News revealed the pricey gift, valued at over $1,600, as part of financial disclosure reports released on May 15. The president and vice president release the reports annually.

However, this gift was directly from Queen Bey herself, allowing the first Black vice president to see the star on stage. Harris basked in the moment with her husband, Doug Emhoff. The couple attended the show at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

“Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce,” captioned the elected official on social media.

Harris also dressed according to the theme at the August event, per Beyoncé’s request for glittery disco fashion. Harris followed suit with a gold glitter top and shoes to match. Harris has also explained her love of the singer’s music in October.

“I just love that song,” Harris shared with People about “Break My Soul,” a lead single from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album. “I play it all the time…it’s one of the anthems for women . . . when [Beyoncé says] ‘you,’ you could be life, you could be a person, you could be a situation. You will not break my soul. I can endure.”

However, a fun night watching Beyoncé is not the only ticket Harris has received. ESPN also sponsored Harris to watch her alma mater, Howard University, play at the HBCU Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. The event took place in December 2023, as Harris was granted tickets valued at $1,890.

Harris has been a visible presence across the Black community as she campaigns for re-election alongside President Joe Biden. While Beyoncé is no longer on tour, the VP may be seen next at whatever shows she does for her latest project, “Cowboy Carter.”

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Speech At NCCU Commencement