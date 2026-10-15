Kelly Rowland and Beyonce attend the exclusive listening event for the highly-anticipated release by Jay-Z and Kanye West,"Watch The Throne" (Available August 8th) at the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History on August 1, 2011 in New York City. Celebrity News by Selena Hill Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Open 31 New Homes In Houston To Support The Unhoused The Houston natives opened a permanent supportive housing development for residents experiencing homelessness







Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland are bringing their commitment to Houston full circle by opening the Knowles-Rowland House, a 31-unit permanent supportive housing development designed to help residents experiencing homelessness build stable lives.

Beyoncé and Kelly Are Doing Good In Their Hood

The music superstars joined Knowles-Carter’s mother, Tina Knowles, and community leaders on Tuesday at St. John’s Downtown church to celebrate a project that connects their hometown roots with a broader effort to address housing insecurity. According to the Houston Chronicle, the $13.96 million development is a three-story, 18,900-square-foot facility that includes 31 single-room occupancy apartments in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood. The Knowles-Rowland House will also offer residents access to mental health counseling, substance use treatment, life skills training, and fresh food starting on November 1.

The development stands on the former site of the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth, which was destroyed by a fire in 2021. The original center opened in 1999, with Knowles-Carter, Rowland, and their families supporting its establishment. In 2002, Knowles-Carter, Knowles, and Rowland donated $1.5 million to help establish the center, according to the Chronicle.

At the opening ceremony, Beyoncé reflected on her longstanding connection to St. John’s Downtown, where she was baptized.

“I have so many memories here, and I want to thank Juanita and Rudy (Rasmus, church pastors) because your prayers have held us up. This church was our foundation. I was baptized right here. I made the choice on my own to be baptized because I felt the spirit here, and I feel the spirit right now. And I’m so grateful for that foundation,” she said.

Tina Knowles also reflected on how her daughters’ connection to the church influenced their commitment to service.

“I have these beautiful young women who have hearts and empathy, and they give, and they work and do things to give back to the community,” she said. “I have this place to thank for that because God always gives you what you need at the time you need it, and I needed a place to teach that. I’m so full because this is full circle.”

Beyoncé Is A Dedicated Philanthropist

The new housing facility also builds on a wider history of philanthropy. Beyoncé co-founded the Survivor Foundation in 2005 to assist individuals and families displaced by Hurricane Katrina. She later launched BeyGOOD in 2013 to provide those in need of employment support, clothing, counseling, housing, food, and medical assistance. Following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, she established BeyGOOD Houston to support affected residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization also helped provide free testing and meals in the city.

Her recent giving has included $100,000 to the University of Houston Law Center’s Criminal Justice Clinic in 2024 and another $100,000 to Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band for scholarships in 2025.

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