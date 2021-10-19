Beyoncé Links Up with Peloton to Get Riders In Formation With Their Workouts

The partnership between R & B diva Beyonce and interactive fitness platform, Peloton delivers the latest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series.

Peloton, the world’s leading interactive fitness platform, and Beyoncé have announced the newest installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series which is scheduled to launch on October 19.

This will be Peloton’s most extensive Artist Series to date. The series will offer members 72 hours of content that will consist of 17 classes over a three-day period. The content will be streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London.

“The Beyoncé Artist Series allows you to mentally draw deeply from internal and external places of power and this is the soundtrack that will transport you,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley in a written statement. “We are honored to have designed a new series of classes that elevate movement and music on the Peloton platform. This empowering message will motivate our community to show up for each other and for themselves.”

As Beyoncé and Peloton started their partnership late last year, the collaboration will expand their social impact collective by providing the fitness facilities of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with Peloton Bikes this fall. This initiative grows on Peloton and Beyoncé’s commitment to providing access to best-in-class fitness which will inspire the current generation of HBCU students to source their power, physically and mentally, through movement. At the onset, there were thousands of students who redeemed gifted Peloton digital memberships which ensured the students were able to enjoy Peloton’s library of content on and off-equipment.

The HBCUs that are included are Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

The global event starts with a Two-for-One Ride live from the new Peloton Studios London. The classes in the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series class can be accessed on the Peloton App. New Members can take advantage by trying the free 30-day trial period.