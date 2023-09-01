Beyoncé Reportedly Shopping ‘Renaissance’ Visual Album To Studios, ‘It’s Like An Art Film’

This a reminder! The Bey Hive can rejoice amid reports of an official visual album for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”

As the decorated Grammy-award-winning superstar closes out her “Renaissance” world tour in the US, Beyoncé is gearing up for her Los Angeles show where Hollywood execs will be present who have already seen parts of an alleged visual album the public has yet to see.

Insiders claim Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment is shopping a “Renaissance” visual album to studios and streamers and have yet to finalize a taker, Above The Line reports. Directed by British filmmaker/photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, the visual album has an “artsy” theme that falls in line with Beyoncé’s other visual albums “Lemonade” and “Black Is King”, but is much “weirder” than the latter which won her an Emmy for the visual project she released as part of her role in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

“It’s a visual album movie, but it’s like an art film, and I’ve also heard it’s better than Black Is King,” the source said.

So far, Beyoncé has directed two visual albums. Her first was 2016’s “Lemonade” which was released on Jay-Z‘s Tidal platform before joining HBO and earning four Emmy nominations. Beyoncé went on to write, direct, and executive produce her “Black Is King” visual album, which debuted on Disney+ on July 31, 2020, and won her an Emmy the following year.

Cohen was up for the job with her standout artistic work with renowned artists like Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Katy Perry, and Kali Uchis, and major retail brands including Adidas, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Valentino.

It’s said the “Renaissance” visual album was first shopped about four to six months ago but studios and streamers passed at the time. When asked why, the insider couldn’t give a definite answer but credited the possibility of budgeting issues and the film’s desirability.

“I’m guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer,” they said before adding the possibility that “maybe Beyoncé didn’t like how it turned out? I don’t know…”

Considering the ongoing Hollywood strike, studios and streamers could be hungry for content to please their viewers as actors and writers work toward a deal. That means there’s a growing possibility of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” visual album seeing the light of day.

