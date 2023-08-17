6 Ways Beyonce Is Doing The Lord’s Work

Beyoncé is known for her legendary vocals and overall performing ability, but all she does worldwide is something many say should also be celebrated. Although busy performing at record-breaking shows for her Renaissance World Tour, the entertainer still makes time to ensure her impact extends beyond her artistry.

From helping fund local transit for fans to leave the show safely to hosting luncheons through her BeyGood Foundation to empower small businesses in Atlanta, the vocal powerhouse remains committed to working to better the world. At her concerts, Beyoncé utilizes her global platform to highlight queer ballroom culture, being a beacon of support for the Black LGBTQ+ community. This is just one example of how she aims to instill a culture of acceptance and empowerment.

BLACK ENTERPRISE highlights a few of the many ways Beyoncé is a trailblazer in charitable causes and positive efforts–even by being a supportive mom. As her talent and philanthropy are praised worldwide, here’s how she is doing the Lord’s work.

Chipping In For The Local Transit System

Heavy rain can’t break her soul! After weather delays during one of her Washington, D.C., shows at the MetLife stadium caused a scheduling delay, Beyoncé pitched in $100,000 for the local Metro train system to stay open later than normal. The multimillionaire forked over the hefty sum to ensure that all fans had a safe, efficient, and affordable way to get home after the late-night show. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority confirmed the extension in a press release, stating that the check will cover the cost to “keep all 98 stations open” and “run more trains” for an extra hour.

Helping Small Business In Atlanta “Bey” Good

BeyGood, the singer’s charitable foundation, recently held a luncheon for small businesses in Atlanta during her three-day stint of shows in Georgia’s capital. Aptly titled “Beyoncé Knowles-Carters – Black Parade Route Small Business Impact Luncheon,” this event curated support and encouragement for diverse entrepreneurs. Tyler Perry joined in for a special fireside chat, sharing his wisdom and thoughts on success. In a surprise at the event, 12 business owners were bestowed $10,000 grants to expand their ventures even further.

Highlighting the LGBTQ+ Culture With a Ballroom Dance Contest At Every Show

Beyoncé”s Renaissance World Tour is complete with diverse background dancers. While Queen Bey is off changing for her next set, the dancers put on a show of their own, doing a Ballroom dance battle in front of tens of thousands in the crowd. This showcase of queer dance culture and the art of voguing to a vast audience helps promote equality amid the growing fight for LGBTQ+ rights worldwide.

Supporting Maui In Its Wildfire Recovery

The devastation from the wildfires has severely impacted the land and people of Maui. As the Hawaiian island begins rebuilding, BeyGood is aiding in the recovery through Matthew 25: Ministries, a disaster relief organization. Alongside its donation, BeyGood has also highlighted local advocacy groups for those wanting to join in the support.

Being Blue Ivy’s No. 1 Fan In Her Tour Debut

That’s her bloodline! Blue Ivy’s debut on a worldwide stage might have most parents frightened. However, Beyoncé has been her young daughter’s No. 1 fan throughout her dance set. The 11-year-old’s featured performance during “My Power” has emerged as a highly anticipated fan favorite during the show. Of Blue Ivy’s inclusion in the concert, the mother of three took to Instagram to shout out her daughter, saying she’s “so proud and thankful” for her firstborn.

Uplifting Education Through The Renaissance Scholars Program

In July, the singer announced the RENAISSANCE Scholars Program, a resource for students at schools such as HBCUs Alabama State and Grambling State University to continue their academic journeys. Donating $1 million to the education initiative, considered a pillar of her foundation, 100 students will receive $10K through the scholarship to pay their school fees. More schools are set to be announced, and applications are open now for studious BeyHive members!

