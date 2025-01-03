Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Beyoncé Finally Given Approval To Trademark Blue Ivy’s Name Beyoncé has finally been given the green light to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy's name.







After 12 years of legal wrangling, Beyoncé finally got the go-ahead to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy’s name.

A successful challenge against a Wisconsin-based retail store using the “Blue Ivy” logo since 2011 has worked in Beyoncé’s favor. The boutique never opposed Beyoncé’s trademark application for her daughter’s name.

Since then, an examining attorney has updated the application, which was approved for publication in the Trademark Official Gazette on Dec. 31.

“Within 30 days of the publication date, any party who believes it will be damaged by the registration of the mark may file a notice of opposition (or extension of time) with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board,” the documents said.

If no objections are filed, Beyoncé’s attorneys will receive a Notice of Allowance—a positive outcome for the “Cuff It” singer. According to The U.S. Sun, the singer has already trademarked Blue Ivy’s name to cover a wide range of products, including toys, sporting goods, furniture, and computer software.

The most awarded artist in Grammy history has been working to trademark her daughter’s name since 2012, when her company, BGK Trademark Holdings LLC, applied with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. However, according to court documents, the effort initially faced opposition from wedding planner Veronica Morales, whose business, Blue Ivy Events, had been operating under that name since September 2009.

Their ongoing dispute led to a tribunal in 2020, where the USPTO dismissed Veronica’s complaints, ruling that the two names were not sufficiently similar. Although Beyoncé ultimately prevailed, her attorneys did not proceed with the application, which was eventually abandoned.

When filing for the second time, Beyoncé encountered a dispute with a Wisconsin clothing store that had been using a Blue Ivy logo since 2011. According to The U.S. Sun, documents revealed concerns that Blue Ivy Carter’s name was “confusingly similar” to the boutique’s branding.

When opposing the previous ruling, which sided with the Wisconsin retail store, Beyoncé’s team argued that “no reasonable consumer would ever suffer any form of confusion when encountering the Cited Logo, which is used with one small shop in Fish Creek, Wisconsin, an unincorporated community with a population of approximately 997 people.”

After performing alongside her mother on the Renaissance World Tour and dancing with Beyoncé at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game on Christmas Day, which aired on Netflix, Blue Ivy has seemingly demonstrated her worthiness of having her name trademarked.

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Celebrates Jewish Heritage With Hanukkah Celebration #BringOnTheLight