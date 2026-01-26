Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Wants You To ‘Bey Mine’ This Valentine’s Day With Rocker-Inspired Merch Collection The singer mentioned some rocker-inspired pieces for her latest merch drop.







Will you be Beyoncé’s Valentine? The singer just dropped a new Valentine’s Day collection that fans consider a nod to her rumored rock album.

Beyoncé has the Beyhive buzzing again with her racy “Beymine” collection, which is all about love. The items not only reflect the different moments of her career but may signal the dawn of an era to come.

The collection comes with items that could make for a full outfit. Big fans could purchase a “Naughty Girl” rhinestone set and a cherry satin “Renaissance” robe, complete with a “Cater 2 U” eye mask. The sexy assortment, exclusively sold on Beyoncé’s website, is to create a “touch of fantasy” from the “Dangerously in Love” woman.

“A touch of fantasy that will hit in any light,” the website boasts. “Make a sexy statement in the sparkling gold or silver Naughty Girl Rhinestone set featuring thong & nipple tassels with Lady Bey charms.”

The featured items also include bundle sets with her Cé Noir and Cé Lumière perfumes. However, some of the outfits have raised eyebrows for reasons outside the scantily clad designs. With one “Bodyguard” chocker detailed as having “a little rock n roll with a whole lotta sexy,” members of the Beyhive believe that the description says more about her upcoming LP.

Beyoncé has long described 2022’s Renaissance and 2024’s Cowboy Carter as part of a trilogy, with many fans expecting her to announce a rock album this year. The Grammy winner has released previous holiday-inspired apparel befitting her brand, launching a country Christmas collection late last year. However, only time will tell if her latest rollout is a sign of more music to drop.

In the meantime, lovers of Beyoncé and Valentine’s Day flair can grab their most wanted gift from Queen Bey herself. Items ordered by Feb. 1 can arrive right on time to celebrate love like a superstar singer.

