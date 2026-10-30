Courtesy of Camp HBCYOUTH Education by Sidnee Michelle Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Awards $25K To Camp HBCYouth, Inspiring Future HBCU Students The grant will help the organization bring more children to HBCU campuses, employ additional college students, and make its programming more affordable for families.







Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has awarded $25,000 to Camp HBCYouth, a summer program that introduces elementary school students to historically Black colleges and universities, expanding opportunities for children to experience HBCU culture before reaching college age, Afrotech reports.

The grant will help the organization bring more children to HBCU campuses, employ additional college students, and make its programming more affordable for families, according to the outlet.

Founded in 2021 by Spelman College graduate Reagan Fresnel and Morehouse College alumnus Brian Wright, Camp HBCYouth has served approximately 2,000 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The seven-week summer program combines academic enrichment, mentorship, and hands-on activities designed to introduce children to higher education.

Its curriculum includes literacy, reading comprehension, science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, commonly known as STEAM, alongside Black history, wellness, and sports. Students also explore college facilities, learn about career opportunities, and interact with HBCU students and alumni.

Camp HBCYouth has established partnerships with Spelman College, Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Tennessee State University, and Morgan State University. The organization also plans to expand to Texas Southern University in Houston, Beyoncé’s hometown.

Fresnel, who graduated from Spelman in 2018, created the program after her college experience inspired her to introduce younger students to HBCU traditions and educational opportunities.

In an Instagram statement, Fresnel thanked Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, and the BeyGOOD team, saying the grant would help the organization reach more children, hire HBCU students, and keep the program accessible to families.

According to Atlanta Daily World, BeyGOOD reported that 95% of participating campers expressed a strong interest in attending an HBCU.

The donation builds on Beyoncé’s philanthropic efforts supporting Black education and economic opportunity. BeyGOOD’s initiatives include scholarships, entrepreneurship programs, and community investments.

Early enrollment for Camp HBCYouth begins Nov. 9.

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