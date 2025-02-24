Beyoncé Brings Cécred To ULTA, Marking Biggest Haircare Partnership In Retailers History

Cécred, a haircare brand founded by Beyoncé, has officially announced its upcoming launch at Ulta. The release marks the store’s biggest haircare partnership to date.

For fans eager to try out the singer’s haircare line in person, Cécred will begin selling its award-winning products at Ulta stores nationwide in April. According to Businesswire, the nation’s largest beauty retailer will stock the collection at over 1,400 locations and online. Beyoncé also shared the news to her Instagram, using her own lyrics to announce the groundbreaking partnership.

The news also comes during Cécred’s one-year anniversary. Since its launch, the brand has sought to revolutionize and unify haircare techniques. With Beyoncé’s noted childhood in her mother’s salon, Cécred’s Foundation Collection introduced its bestselling products such as the Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, and Treatment Mask.

Buyers will also have the chance to purchase the popular Restoring Hair and Edge drops. Furthermore, Cécred will take part in Ulta’s first-ever salon integration. Ulta’s styling amenities, available at all locations, will also promote Cécred products to clients by offering the line during services.

“In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like,” Beyoncé said, as reported by MSN.

“Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience.”

Its exclusive partnership at Ulta will also come with branded elements implemented throughout the storefronts. With life-size displays and custom fixtures, a Cécred takeover will engage fans and avid shoppers. The marketing rollout will also highlight the brand’s patent-pending bottles.

“It’s going to be very prominent, front-and-center with life-sized fixtures and bottle amplification,” shared Ulta’s CEO, Kecia Steelman, as well. “We’re going to amplify this in a way that we’ve never done before in our salons. It’s going to be a total 360-degree approach.”

Cécred has become a growing name for salon-quality products that produces results for healthier hair of all textures. With its mission also in uplifting beauty entrepreneurs, Cécred aims to expand its reach with Ulta as it begins the next chapter.

