Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beyoncé Drops Latest Perfume As Fans Still Recover From Pricey 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Tickets







As fans recover from the hectic and pricey experience of securing “Cowboy Carter” tour tickets, Beyoncé has released a new perfume – to some fans’ dismay.

While Beyoncé still pushes out new music, the singer has recently expanded into different facets of entrepreneurship. From her haircare line, Cécred, to her whiskey brand, Sir Davis, she has asked her wide fanbase to try out her new ventures outside her artistry.

However, the Hive has recently called out the beloved singer after she swiftly announced her latest perfume, Cé Lumière, amid issues getting tickets to the “Cowboy Carter” tour. The mother of three dropped the promotional posts for her golden new scent.

Shortly after this latest product launch, the Hive commented about the star’s assumed disregard or unawareness of their struggles to afford tickets. Many shared their opinions on her Instagram, citing that they cannot buy all these items back-to-back. Revolt shared some comments critiquing the singer.



“Read the room, Beyoncé, we are broke,” commented one social media user.

Another shared, “Until you stop Ticketmaster from robbing us, stay of the innanetz! (Even tho it’s yours)”

Others expressed their concern over the tone-deafness of this perfume rollout.

“Giselle has lost touch with her audience,” said another Instagram user, referencing Beyoncé’s middle name. “I hope someone from her team hands her the phone to read these comments.”

Many fans expressed shock at the rushed nature and hiked prices to attend a show on the “Cowboy Carter” tour. The limited concert featured only a select number of shows across certain cities. Given this, those interested encountered issues getting tickets over the last week.

Potential attendees faced problems not only finding seats but also at the exorbitant prices for certain selections. Some less-exclusive tickets also went for thousands.

While Beyoncé has only so much control over Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing, fans think she could have waited on this product launch out of respect for their pockets.

