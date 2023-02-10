Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Appoints Justina Omokhua as Senior Vice President

What an honor it is to be appointed to the top of Queen Bey’s entertainment empire.

In a recent announcement, Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter appointed Justina Omokhua as Senior Vice President of Parkwood Entertainment to run daily operations for the film and production company, which also operates as a record label and management firm.

Omokhua had already been with Parkwood Entertainment for almost six months, leading a successful team and contributing to the creative, editorial, public relations, and technology departments.

“Justina brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and experience to Parkwood Entertainment,” said Beyoncé, Founder and Chairwoman of Parkwood Entertainment. “I am pleased to officially welcome her to the team and excited to have her expertise as we continue to grow.”

Omokhua moves into her new position as Parkwood’s Senior Vice President with years of leadership experience in marketing positions for major companies. The businesswoman has worked as Senior Vice President for Endeavor, extending her work in Brand Marketing for WME and IMG. She has also worked as the Global Head of Content and Lifestyle Strategy at Apple, a role that required her to build the brand across its Apple Services suite of businesses. Prior to her official transition into her tech and entertainment career, Omokhua served on the marketing teams at Pepsi, Nokia, L’Oréal, and Verizon.

The Toronto native is the daughter to Nigerian parents, and is set to extend her global perspectives in her new position at the Parkwood Entertainment empire.

“Parkwood is the epitome of excellence and to serve in this role is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Omokhua said. “We will continue to push boundaries and challenge the status quo.”

Beyoncé founded Parkwood Entertainment in 2010, following its original name, Parkwood Pictures, where the company released projects such as Cadillac Records in 2008, and Obsessed in 2009. After becoming Parkwood Entertainment, the company released new projects including Lemonade in 2017 and Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé in 2019.