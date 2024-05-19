Biden-Harris Administration Reveals Historic HBCU Funding Of $16 Billion

The Biden-Harris Administration shared that federal HBCU investments and support now total more than $16 billion.

The funding eclipses the $7 billion originally allocated to the institutions, reported by HBCUBuzz. The new amount will comprise of the $11.4 billion from 2021 to 2023 stemming from federal grants, contracting awards and debt relief. The Vice President released a statement on the record support measure, which include funding from fiscal years 2021 to 2024.

“As a proud graduate of Howard University, I know firsthand that our HBCUs are centers of academic excellence,” shared Harris. “For generations, these anchors of our communities have played a pivotal role in building and contributing to America’s leadership at home and abroad.”

Over $4 billion will also go toward ensuring education benefits for veterans as well as HBCU students needing federal financial aid through Pell Grants and work-study programs. The accomplishments hope to extend through the rest of the year, establishing the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing commitment to strengthening HBCUs.

She added, “We know that when we invest in the success of our HBCUs, we are investing in the strength of our Nation – today and for generations to come.”

As the Biden-Harris ticket seeks reelection this year, these historic funding levels hope to promote their cause to diverse voters. Biden has faced some weariness from Black and young voters thus far in his campaign, leading to new initiatives and engagements by both he and Harris to revitalize the crucial demographic.

Significantly in focus is Harris, whose historic feat as the first Black women Vice President resonated with Black voters in 2020. Last year, the HBCU alum traveled to many minority-serving institutions for her Fight For Our Freedoms tour. For many HBCU graduates, Harris also shared a congratulatory video message for their commencement ceremonies.

However, as the race heats up, Biden-Harris’ achievement toward HBCUs hopes to signify that their work toward the Black community deserves another term.

RELATED CONTENT: Morgan State University FinTech Center Secures $1M Grant From Blockchain And Crypto Company