Biden Passes ‘The Torch’ In U.S. Address, As Trump Attempts To Gather Himself With Attacks Against VP Kamala Harris

“Aides to Obama and Harris also have discussed arranging for the two of them to appear together on the campaign trail, though no date has been set,” it said.

Biden said he believed he deserved to be reelected based on his first-term record, but his love of country led him to step aside.

“I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said, after having resisting calls from within the party to quit the race after his poor showing in a June 27 debate with Trump.