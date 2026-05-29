Lifestyle by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Big Brothers, Big Sisters Reports Growing Need For Male Mentors In San Antonio The organization said many boys remain on a waiting list for months in hopes of being matched with a positive adult role model.







Nearly 400 boys across San Antonio are currently waiting to be paired with adult male mentors through Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, highlighting what organization leaders describe as an ongoing mentorship shortage in the region. According to the nonprofit, the most urgent need is for Black and Latino men willing to volunteer as mentors for local youth.

The organization, which serves children throughout South Texas, said many boys remain on a waiting list for months in hopes of being matched with a positive adult role model. The mentoring initiative connects children, known as “Littles,” with volunteer adults, called “Bigs,” through community- and school-based programs. The nonprofit says those relationships are designed to provide emotional support, guidance, and stability for children facing social or economic challenges.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas currently supports more than 1,000 active mentorship matches in the San Antonio area. The organization reported that the average community-based mentoring relationship lasts more than 33 months, with some partnerships continuing for over a decade.

One of those long-term mentorships includes 15-year-old Shilou Mack and mentor Gable Crowder, who were paired together four years ago through a workplace mentoring program at Jackson Middle School in San Antonio. Since then, the pair has bonded over basketball, music, and community activities.

“Being able to look up to him as a leader, and showing me what he does, made me want to start doing what he does,” Mack said to KSAT. “It pushes me greater than I already am.”

Crowder, who also serves as the organization’s director of community engagement, said mentorship can provide young people with encouragement and exposure to opportunities they might not otherwise experience.

“The majority of the families we have are single-parent homes, and they need men, especially men of color,” Crowder said. “The impact that it has is needed, and it’s a must.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas said adults interested in becoming mentors can apply through the organization’s website, where volunteers complete training and background checks before being matched with a child. The nonprofit says its mentorship programs aim to help children improve confidence, academic performance, and long-term personal development.

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