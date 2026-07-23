Photo by FabrikaCr/Getty Images Business by Edwian Stokes Former Harlem Globetrotter ‘Big Brown’ Joseph Provides Air Conditioning Units To Louisiana Seniors His civic leadership earned him the 2017 Jim Casey Community Service Award.







James “Big Brown” Joseph, a former Harlem Globetrotter and longtime UPS driver, installed 50 air conditioning units for elderly residents in Livingston, Louisiana, July 18. This continues his 17-year campaign to protect vulnerable seniors from extreme summer heat.

Through his nonprofit, Big Brown Reaching Back, Joseph has installed more than 2,500 air conditioners since 2009, including 100 units delivered statewide in two days. The wider campaign, supported by volunteer UPS workers, has distributed over 23,000 window units to low-income households across Louisiana under the slogan “Strengthening South Louisiana One Family at a Time.”

For the BLACK ENTERPRISE community, Joseph’s mission highlights the intersection of Black corporate leadership, mutual aid, and environmental justice. Extreme heat events disproportionately affect Southern Black communities, where seniors on fixed incomes often face energy poverty and must choose between paying utility bills and buying needed medications.

Readers who want to help can donate window air-conditioning units, contribute to local organizations like Big Brown Reaching Back, or volunteer to assist with installations. By supporting or replicating these efforts in their neighborhoods, community members can protect vulnerable seniors and extend the impact of this work.

Heat equity reports from Moms Clean Air Force and public health data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Black Americans experience significantly higher rates of heat-related illness and mortality due to systemic infrastructure disparities, historic redlining, and city heat islands. Grassroots relief efforts like Joseph’s help address these gaps.

“Bring an AC to an elderly family who can’t afford an AC because they’re on a fixed income… you’ve relieved some of the heat from our elderly families,” Joseph explained in an interview with WBRZ News.

Big Brown Reaching Back Grew Out Need And Community Concern

Joseph began by raising funds to buy room air conditioners for disadvantaged families along his Louisiana delivery route. Seeing a greater need, he mobilized UPS coworkers to pool resources, donate units, and volunteer for installations.

His civic leadership earned him the 2017 Jim Casey Community Service Award, the highest honor for a UPS employee. Since then, Joseph’s charitable activities have expanded to include distributing protective gear during the pandemic, sponsoring youth sports teams, and supporting local food banks.

To ensure long-term impact, Joseph partnered with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to manage the Big Brown Cares Fund. The initiative relies on individual donations, corporate partnerships, grants, and community fundraising. These sources sustain the program’s ability to buy and install air conditioning units for those in need. Individuals and organizations can support or expand the program by contributing funds directly to the Big Brown Cares Fund or by donating new air-conditioning units.

This collective approach strengthens sustainability and helps reach more families each year. In addition to providing AC units, the grant initiative offers financial aid to Louisiana UPS workers facing sudden hardships like critical illness, bereavement, or natural disaster recovery.

By using corporate networks to build community resilience, Joseph demonstrates how Black-led grassroots philanthropy can address economic and environmental inequities in the South. His work connects local relief efforts with wider systemic change.

RELATED CONTENT: VIDEO: The Lasting Legacy Of George E. Johnson Sr. Will Not Be Forgotten